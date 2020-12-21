Dec. 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man stacked 79 poker chips in one minute, bringing him closer to his goal of setting 52 Guinness World Records in the year 2020.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, used only one hand to create a stack of 79 poker chips in one minute.

The stack broke the previous record of 75 chips.

Rush said the accomplishment marked his 47th Guinness record set in the year 2020. He said he is aiming toward reaching 52 before the close of the year.