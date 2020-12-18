Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a $10,000 lottery jackpot said she only bought the ticket so she could meet the minimum purchase total to use a payment card.

The woman, a veterinarian from Lockyer Valley, Queensland, told The Lott officials she was at the Gatton News, Gifts and Stationary store when she ended up buying the ticket.

Advertisement

"I was in the store buying something else, and I needed to spend $5 to meet the minimum card payment, so I glanced over at the scratchies and saw the cute ticket with sheep on a roller coaster," the woman said.

"I thought to myself, 'I'm a vet, so I should buy the ticket with an animal on it.' I got the first one off the roll," she recalled.

The $1 Sheep Thrills ticket earned the player a $10,000 jackpot.

The woman said the win was well-timed.

"It's just a blessing right before Christmas! I've already used it to do a little bit of shopping," she said. "I've bought a few treats to pamper myself with, but I'll be responsible with the rest of it. I'm going to put it towards a house deposit.

"It's shaved a year off my five-year goal to own a house, so that's incredible!"