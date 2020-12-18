Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A French windsurfer who caught a 36-foot wave in Hawaii was awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest wave windsurfed by a woman.

Sarah Hauser, from the French territory of New Caledonia, caught the giant wave in Maui on New Year's Eve in 2019, and the wave has now been verified by the International Windsurfing Tour as the "woman's biggest wave of all time."

Advertisement

The International Windsurfing Tour verifies windsurfing records for Guinness, leading the record-keeping organization to award Hauser the record for the largest wave windsurfed (female). Hauser is the first person to hold the record.

"It's been a long certification process, but I hope it inspires women and people in general to create their own path and dream their dreams even when no one else ever had that dream before," Hauser told Surfer Today.