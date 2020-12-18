Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A goat that evaded capture for two months after escaping from a slaughterhouse was ensnared by an animal rescue group in New Jersey and will now be given a new home.

Nicole Asher, owner of Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery, said in a post on the group's Facebook page that the goat walked into a trap set by the organization on Wednesday night, at the start of the nor'easter storm.

Asher said the female goat, now named Blizzard, had been wandering the cliffs above busy Route 80 in Warren County for two months after she and two other goats escaped from a local slaughterhouse. The other two goats were previously captured by animal control officers and taken to the Goats of Anarchy sanctuary in Hampton.

Melissa Matta Giordano took Blizzard overnight and the goat was transferred Thursday to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary in Newton.

Asher said it took several days of attempts to lure Blizzard into the cage trap. She said Blizzard finally walked into the trap with only moments to spare before Asher was planning to leave the area for her own safety during the storm.