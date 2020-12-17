Tyler Kamholz, 18, was pulled over and given a warning by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who spotted him driving around with his car covered in Christmas lights. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin State Patrol

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning festive drivers about excessively decorating their cars after a trooper pulled over vehicle decked out in Christmas lights.

The state patrol posted a photo on Facebook that showed the car in the Oshkosh area covered with colorful lights.

Advertisement

"A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road," the post said.

The driver, Tyler Kamholz, 18, said he was inspired by similarly decorated cars he saw online.

"At first, I saw it on a YouTube video from like five years ago, some people doing it," Kamholz told WLUK-TV.

Kamholz said the trooper let him go with a warning.

"She pretty much said she really liked the lights, but she's pulling me over for the lights," he said.

The teenager said he now is receiving requests for his festive vehicle to pay visits to neighborhoods and nursing homes. He said the lights will remain wrapped around the vehicle until after the holidays, but won't be illuminated on public roads.