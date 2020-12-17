Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of a dog that attempted to jump through a barred window and became stuck between the bars.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said an animal control officer was summoned to All Car #1 Auto Repair in Jurupa Valley when the owner's dog became wedged in the window.

Animal services spokesman John Welsh said the dog appeared to have attempted to jump out of the bathroom window, but became stuck in the bars.

A second animal control officer arrived at the scene after a few minutes and the two officers unscrewed the iron frame and removed it from the wall with the dog still stuck in the bars.

"They could not remove the frame from the pooch,'' Welsh told KNBC-TV. "The dog had simply wedged himself in too tight.''

The dog was taken to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, where the officers discovered the dog had managed to wriggle free of the iron frame while in transit.

The canine was examined by a veterinarian and was given X-rays and other tests, which determined that the dog had suffered only minor injuries.