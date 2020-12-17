Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A 6-month-old sea lion pup wandered out of the ocean and was found on the doorstep of a California home.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department said the sea lion pup went for a stroll across the sand and ended up on the doorstep of a home in The Strand area of the city.

"We are a beach city and sometimes we get visitors from the ocean," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police contacted the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which sent personnel to bring the pup back to their facility.

The care center said the pup was malnourished and was put on an intravenous line and given food. They said the pup will be nursed back to health and personnel will ensure the animal knows how to catch its own fish before being released back into the wild.