Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A goat, a sheep and three lambs paid a surprise visit to a Turkish city hall and trapped municipal workers inside the building.

Nevsehir Municipality tweeted a video showing the group of animals wandering around just outside the municipal building and chasing after security guards who attempted to leave.

"We have been captured by 1 sheep, 1 goat, 3 lambs," the tweet said.

Animal experts were summoned to the scene and rounded up the aggressive gang.

The sheep, goat and lambs were taken to rescue facility Animal Town before being reunited with their owner.