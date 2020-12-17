Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Researchers in Boston are unraveling an unusual mystery after a resident found a glass bottle inside a wall with a cryptic note tucked inside.

The Boston Archaeology Program said a resident living in the Black Bay area found the bottle tucked into the space between their fireplace flue and an interior wall inside their home.

The N. Simons rye whiskey bottle contained a cryptic note dated Sept. 23, 1894. The note bears the name "Tom Ford" and the phrase "6 on Shea."

"We have a mystery for the hive mind this week! A Boston resident found this amazing message in a bottle tucked into the space between their fireplace flue and an interior wall, presumably placed there by past builders," the archaeology program said in a Facebook post. "Anybody have any ideas about N. Simons, Tom Ford, or '6 on Shea?' Let us know in the comments!"