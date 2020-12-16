Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Xbox celebrated an update to popular game Destiny 2 for the Xbox Series X by projecting the game on the side of a Colorado mountain and breaking a Guinness World Record.

Guinness said Xbox projected a 19,090-square-foot screen on the side of Copper Mountain in Frisco for snowboarder Grant Giller to play Destiny 2: Beyond Light, a newly released expansion to the 2017 game.

Advertisement

The projection broke the record for the world's largest projected video game display.

Xbox released a video showing Giller sitting on a couch placed to face the side of the mountain while playing.