Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California family's missing Chihuahua is back at home after turning up five years later about 30 miles from her family's home.

The Inland Valley Humane Society said a female Chihuahua was picked up Tuesday in Covina, and the canine was scanned for a microchip.

The dog was identified as Sweet Pea, a beloved pet who went missing from her family's Compton home five years earlier.

Volunteers contacted Sweet Pea's family, and she was reunited with her owner later in the same day.

The humane society tweeted that "there was not a dry eye in the house" during Sweet Pea's reunion with her "mother."

Officials said they do not know where Sweet Pea has been for the past five years, but she appeared to be healthy and well-fed.