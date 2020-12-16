John Michalski of Gladstone, Manitoba, said he was not in a rush to collect his lottery jackpot of nearly $200,000, so he waited almost an entire year before visiting lottery headquarters. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Canadian man said he was in no rush to collect his nearly $200,000 lottery jackpot, so he waited almost an entire year to visit lottery headquarters.

John Michalski of Gladstone, Manitoba, told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials he found out the day after the drawing that the Extra he added to his Lotto Max ticket for the Dec. 17, 2019, had matched all seven of the numbers drawn.

Advertisement

Michalski waited until this month to collect his winnings, just a couple of weeks before the ticket was set to expire.

"I wanted to sit back and think," Michalski said. "[I'm] not in a rush to get the money."

He collected a jackpot of $196,165, but the winner said he still hasn't decided what to do with his winnings.

"I'm still thinking," he said. "I'm going slow."