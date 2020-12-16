Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple found a unique way to continue their tradition of dining out amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- converting their transit van into a mobile dining room for two.

Doug and Kim White, of Lombard, said they missed the experience of eating out when the coronavirus led to dining rooms being closed, and getting take-out just didn't offer the same experience.

"You can get the take-out. It puts it in a little box, and you bring it home, you're eating out of the box, where's the spirit in that?" Kim White told WLS-TV.

The couple returned to eating out in October, when they converted the back of their transit van into a miniature dining room.

"We went, bought this little table at Menards and put some folding chairs and carpet in there," Kim White said.

Doug White said the dining room cost less than $100 to assemble.

The couple has since been visiting their favorite area restaurants and having plated food delivered to the back door of the van.

"Eating out for us is that little teeny tiny bit of normalcy," Kim White told the Chicago Tribune.

The couple has been chronicling their dining experiences on Facebook and Instagram pages.