Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland responded to a home to remove an unusual intruder -- a hawk that flew in through an open door and perched on the family's Christmas tree.

The North East Police Division responded alongside personnel from the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Center, or New Arc, when a family reported a sparrowhawk had flown into their home and was perched on their Christmas tree.

New Arc officials said the hawk was examined and determined to not be injured. The bird of prey was released outside.

"The New Arc assisted the Police this afternoon when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing X-Mas fairies. After a full body search she was released without charge," the rescue group said in a Facebook post.