Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Employees at an Ohio restaurant have an extra reason to be jolly this holiday season after a customer left a $5,600 tip without even ordering any food.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar said a customer came in during the weekend and requested to be rung up for a penny.

An employee complied, and the customer, identified only as Billy, left a $5,600 tip that he requested be split among all of the eatery's employees.

"What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees," Chef Moussa Salloukh wrote in a Facebook post.

"This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering," Salloukh wrote.

"With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated," the chef wrote.

Salloukh said each of the restaurant's 28 employees received $200.