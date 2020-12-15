Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters at a Florida station said they woke up to find an unusual visitor to their firehouse -- a wandering coyote.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said firefighters at Firehouse 29 awoke Sunday morning to find a coyote strolling through the station.

A firefighter snapped a photo of the canine before it ran back out of the station.

The department said the visit was particularly surprising since the station is located in a "dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach."