Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ireland came to the rescue of a cat that climbed to the top of a utility pole and ended up stranded for nearly 24 hours.

Limerick Animal Welfare said in a Facebook post Monday evening that residents reported the cat had been at the top of the tall utility pole for nearly 24 hours and appeared to be unable to climb down on its own.

The charity posted an update later saying the Limerick Fire Brigade was on its way to the scene.

The fire brigade posted a photo to Facebook showing firefighters using a bucket truck to reach the stranded feline.

Limerick Animal Welfare later shared a video of the rescue, which only took about a minute.

"Thank you to the Limerick Fire Brigade for responding and rescuing a poor cat that was stuck on top of a very high pole this afternoon," the video post said.