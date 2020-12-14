Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said a birthday card her mother mailed to her in 2015 finally arrived this month -- two years after the older woman's death.

Katrina Jones, of Youngstown, said she checked her mail during her lunch break when she spotted an envelope that immediately stood out.

Advertisement

"The return address is from my mother. Then I looked at the handwriting and I said that's my mother's handwriting. My mother passed away in 2018," Jones told WKBN-TV.

Jones said the envelope was postmarked June 20, 2015. It contained a birthday card from her mother.

"I do remember many years ago and I think I'm safe to say it must have been 2015 and I remember her asking, 'Hey, did you get a card from me?'" Jones said.

Jones said she doesn't know why the card took so long to arrive, but she considers it to be a sign.

"Someone told me at work, 'It wasn't meant for you to receive back then,'" Jones said. "It was meant for me to receive now."

Janice Tucker, of North Vernon, Ind., received a precious piece of mail that was delayed for an even longer amount of time when a letter her brother wrote to her while serving in Vietnam arrived at her home after 52 years.

Tucker said the letter was not in the original envelope when it arrived at her home, indicating someone had found it and tracked her down at her current address. She said the envelope did not offer much in the way of clues as to the letter's long journey.