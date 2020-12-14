Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania waitress said she was shocked to receive a $5,000 tip from a table whose bill totaled only $205.94.

Gianna DiAngelo, a server at Anthony's At Paxon in Broomalla, said the big tip will be of great help at Widener University in Chester, where she is a freshman studying nursing.

Advertisement

"I'm just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn't even believe it. I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people," DiAngelo told WPVI-TV.

The restaurant expressed gratitude to the customers in a Facebook post.

"We have no words other than THANK YOU! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays," the Facebook post reads.