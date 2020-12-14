Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of the chaos that ensued inside her home when her dog alerted her to a raccoon climbing her Christmas tree.

Aubrey Iacobelli said she awoke to the sound of her dog growling about 4:15 a.m., and a brief investigation uncovered the reason for the canine's disquiet -- a raccoon had apparently entered the home through the dog door and was climbing the Christmas tree.

A video filmed inside Iacobelli's home shows the dog knocking the tree over in an attempt to reach the raccoon, sparking a chase through the house.

"The raccoon ran away from freedom. Jumped on my chandelier where it swung there for like 30 minutes," she said.

The video shows Iacobelli using a broom to shove the raccoon free from the chandelier.

She said the raccoon ended up fleeing the house through the dog door.