Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida golfer was caught on camera retrieving his ball from a particularly dangerous hazard -- the tail of an alligator.

Kyle Downes said he and his brother were at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral on Sunday when a ball landed on the gator's tail.

Downes shared video showing his brother sneaking up on the alligator to grab the ball off its tail.

The player quickly grabs the ball and the alligator, apparently startled, darts into the water.

The alligator in the video has been spotted before and is known as Charlie to golfers.