Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state shared video of the rescue of a large buck that wandered into a batting cage and ended up with its antlers entangled in the net.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said two rescuers responded when a homeowner in Port Jefferson called to report a deer was trapped in their backyard batting cage.

The organization posted video of the rescue to Facebook.

The video shows one of the rescuers being thrown to the ground by the deer while working to shorten the slack on the net so her partner could cut through the ropes.

The duo managed to cut the deer free from the ropes and the animal charged away, flattening a stockade fence on its way back to the wild.

The group said the rescuers were not injured but were sore the next morning.

The homeowner said the batting cage would be taken down when not in use going forward.