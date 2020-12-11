Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The manager of a Walmart store in Tennessee said a secret Santa came into the store and paid nearly $65,000 to cover the cost of all current layaway items.

Kris Light, manager of the Walmart in Bristol, confirmed the person came into store and made a $64,995.51 donation to clear the entire layaway balance.

Lloyd Leonard, a customer at the store, said he was initially confused when he received a message saying his layaway purchases had been paid off and were ready for pick-up.

"I got a notification on my email that my layaway had been paid for," Leonard told WJHL-TV. "And I thought 'well that's kind of weird.'"

Leonard talked to a store employee and discovered his bill had been paid by an anonymous person.

"She said yeah somebody came in this morning at 6 o'clock and paid everybody's layaway," Leonard said. "But he wants me to tell you that he loves you, god bless you and Merry Christmas."

Light praised the anonymous donor in a statement.

"It's especially touching when customers pay off others' layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round," Light said. "We're honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year."