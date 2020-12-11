Three members of Florida's Suncoast Research and Recovery Club met with Imke Borawski at Clearwater Beach and were able to use their metal detectors to find her husband's lost wedding ring. Photo courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A trio of volunteers with metal detectors came to the rescue of a Florida couple who lost a wedding ring during a trip to the beach.

The Clearwater Police Department said Imke Borawski sent an email to the department recently asking if anyone had turned in a lost ring. Borawski said her husband, Tobias, had lost his wedding ring at Clearwater Beach the previous day.

Police Service Technician Val Hornbeck put Borawski in touch with the Suncoast Research and Recovery Club, a member of an international group called The Ring Finders, which is dedicated to using metal detectors to find lost rings and other precious items.

Howard Metts, president of the local club, brought fellow metal detecting enthusiasts Ed Osmar and Bill Gallant to meet with Borawski at the beach.

The men searched for about 45 minutes with their metal detectors before handing the ring over to Borawski.

"I was overwhelmed. I started to cry and I could not find the words for it," Imke Borawski said. "It's priceless. The emotional value of this ring is priceless."

Borawski said the ring is the same one her husband has worn since their wedding 17 years ago.

"These three people shared their time with us and they didn't even know us. It was so amazing," she said. "It was our perfect Christmas story. I think we will smile about this for the rest of our lives."