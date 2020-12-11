The St. James-Assiniboia Library, a branch of the Winnipeg Public Library in Manitoba, said an issue of Car Craft magazine returned this week was 45 years past its due date. Photo courtesy of the Winnipeg Public Library

The St. James-Assiniboia Library, a branch of the Winnipeg Public Library in Manitoba, said an issue of Car Craft magazine returned this week was 45 years past its due date. Photo courtesy of the Winnipeg Public Library

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Manitoba library said employees were shocked to see a magazine dropped into the return slot this week was last checked out in June 1975.

The Winnipeg Public Library said employees at the St. James-Assiniboia branch emptied the return bin this week and found a 1975 issue of Car Craft magazine.

Advertisement

The card inside the magazine revealed it had been due back 45 years earlier.

"There was no note or anything, just the return," Stephanie George, the branch's head librarian, told CTV News. "I know lots of people are cleaning out their basements and their homes these days because of the extra time, so I'm not sure if it's one of those sorts of things, but it was definitely a treasure."

George said the magazine is still in "pretty good shape."

"It's not completely falling apart or anything," she said. "I think at this time, they were binding the magazines in a different way. Now, we just kind of put them out, but there was a plastic covering on them, and some black tape around the edge, so the cover is still in really good shape."

George said the magazine was likely considered lost and is no longer in the library's system. She said overdue fees for magazines max out at $7, but the library is currently not charging any late fees.