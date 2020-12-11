Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A British woman whose cat went missing in November 2019 was reunited with her pet more than a year later when the feline turned up 75 miles away.

Sybil Gillatt, 70, of Doncaster, England, said her long-haired black cat, Laddo, went missing from her home in November 2019.

Gillatt said she searched for Laddo and put up posters bearing his pictures, but there was no sign of her beloved cat.

It turned out Laddo had turned up in April in the garden of Karen Rice, who lives 75 miles away in Snodgrass.

"As the nights got colder I tried coaxing him in but he seemed to prefer being outdoors whatever the weather. There was some tension with one of my other cats and I knew that if they couldn't accept him, I would need to contact Cats Protection to find him a new home," Rice told The Lincolnite.

Rice said she had borrowed a microchip scanner to check the status of the chips in her own cats, and she decided to try it on the cat living in her garden.

"I couldn't believe it when he was chipped. I contacted my local Cats Protection branch, gave them the chip number and the next day they phoned to tell me that the owner had been traced. She was over the moon that her cat had been found," Rice said.

Gillatt said she had kept Laddo's bedding, toys and scratching post in the hopes that the cat would someday return.

"I'm so glad we got him microchipped. Without that chip, I wouldn't have been driving over to collect my boy," she said. "When I brought him home, Laddo sat in the middle of the room and had a good look round. Then he went and sat by the settee where he always used to sleep."