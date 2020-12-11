Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York City said they rounded up 10 domesticated ducks that were apparently abandoned in a city park.

The city parks department's Urban Park Rangers teamed up with animal rescue group They All Want to Live to rescue the 10 ducks that were apparently illegally abandoned in a pond at Bowne Park.

The domesticated ducks, which can't fly or find food without assistance, were rounded up by rescuers in canoes.

Rescuers said they were concerned the ducks would not survive if the pond froze.