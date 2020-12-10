Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia said a loose pig was rescued after being spotted with a rope embedded in its body.

Animal Care and Control Team Philadelphia said a member of the public found the pig running loose in the northeast part of the city with the rope embedded in its body.

The person was able to remove the rope and contact animal protection officers, who took the loose pig into custody.

"Pigs can be great pets if you do a lot of research and are prepared to care for them, but are not legal in the city of Philadelphia," ACCT Philly said.

The pig, dubbed Ramen by officers, is now headed to a licensed rescue, ACCT said.