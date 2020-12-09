Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Police were called to a building in New York to rescue a raccoon that was stranded on a ledge about 20 feet over the ground.

A video of the rescue in Tribeca, Manhattan, shows police holding a tarp on the ground while a person climbing the building nudges the raccoon with a plastic bin.

The raccoon falls from its perch, eliciting screams from onlookers, and lands on the tarp being held below.

The animal, which did not appear to be injured, was able to run away from the scene after returning to the ground.

Witnesses said the raccoon was on the ledge for about 30 minutes before police arrived.