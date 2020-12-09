A painting that adorned the wall of an office at the Saint-Gilles City Hall in Brussels for 60 years was recently discovered to be an original 17th century work by Flemish master Jacob Jordaens. Photo courtesy of the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A long-lost painting by early 17th century Flemish painter Jacob Jordaens was discovered hanging in a municipal building in Brussels, officials said.

Belgium's Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage said the painting hanging at the Saint-Gilles City Hall in Brussels was long thought to be a copy, but a recent inventory project discovered the painting of Jesus, Joseph, Mary and Ste. Anne was a Jordaens original.

Advertisement

The painting, which had spent 60 years hanging in the Planning and Development Counselor's office, was studied in partnership with the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium and the international experts from the Jordaens Van Dyck Panel Paintings Project.

The artwork, an early version of the Holy Family painting Jordaens replicated three other times, is dated from 1617-1618.

The painting is now undergoing a rigorous restoration process and will go on public display in late 2021 at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.