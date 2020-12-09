Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the assistance of a deer found with its antlers and face tangled in a large string of holiday lights.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said an officer was dispatched Tuesday in Colorado Springs to assist a buck spotted with its head covered in holiday lights.

Advertisement

Wildlife officials said the deer apparently had thrashed in an attempt to get the lights out of its antlers and ended up getting the lights tangled around its neck and mouth.

"This buck's vision was obscured, making it vulnerable around cars. With wires wrapped in its mouth, it likely couldn't eat or drink. It might have starved. Had it jumped a fence, the cords might have gotten caught and hung the animal," the agency said.

The lights were removed and the deer was released.