Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a dog spotted stranded on the roof of an abandoned school.

The Flint Fire Department responded Tuesday alongside Genesee County Animal Control and personnel from the Streethearts Animal Rescue after members of the public reported a dog appeared to be stranded on the roof of the Flint Central High School building.

Rescuers said it was unclear how the dog had gotten onto the roof and they did not know how long the canine had been stranded.

The rescuers used a ladder truck to reach the roof and bring the dog back down to earth. The rescue took about two hours, officials said.

The dog was taken to Genesee County Animal Control.