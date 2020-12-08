Jason Sydejko, meteorologist for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, said he delivered the weather report on TV for two days with a nearly $17,000 winning lottery ticket in his pocket. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A meteorologist with an Iowa TV station said he went to work for two days without revealing he had a nearly $17,000 winning lottery ticket in his pocket.

Jason Sydejko, who works for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, told Iowa Lottery officials he won $16,807.70 in the Cherry Twist Progressive InstaPlay game after a Friday stop at the Kum & Go convenience store in Des Moines.

Sydejko said he didn't look at his tickets until he was back in his car.

"I looked down and I saw three hats in a line next to the 'progressive jackpot winner.' I ran back into the store and handed them my tickets and yelled that I had won," he said.

Sydejko said he knew he wouldn't be able to claim his prize until Monday, so the winning ticket went into his wallet, where it remained while he delivered weather reports Saturday and Sunday.

He said keeping the secret was challenging.

"It is so hard when you see a good friend of yours and not to say anything," he said.

The meteorologist said his winnings will help him pay off his car, and the rest will go toward buying a house.