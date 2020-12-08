Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Pakistani martial artist broke a Guinness World Record when he punched through 62 clay sporting targets in one minute.

Guinness shared a video showing Muhammad Rashid, a martial artist with multiple world records, punching through the clay targets as they are thrown into the air by an assistant.

Rashid managed to punch through 62 of the targets, setting the Guinness record for most clay sporting targets broken with punch strikes in one minute.

Rashid previously set records, including most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute.