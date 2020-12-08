Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a South Carolina county shared a photo of a massive, 9-pound goldfish found by researchers doing a fish population survey of a lake.

Greenville County Parks said the unusually large goldfish was found swimming in Oak Grove Lake Park in Greenville during a fish population survey.

Greenville Rec, which oversees the park, posted a photo of the fish to Facebook.

"Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9 [pound] goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes," the post said.

Ty Houck, an official with Greenville County Parks, said no other goldfish were found during the survey.

"At the advice of professionals, we decided to leave the bachelor, or bachelorette, back where we found it," Huock told NBC News. "Obviously, they're really happy here."