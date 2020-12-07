Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Shoppers at a mall in Malaysia captured photos and videos when a wild boar wandered into the shopping center and was seen browsing the aisles of a sporting goods store.

Fire and rescue officials in Putrajaya said the boar was spotted running loose Sunday inside the Alamanda Shopping Center and firefighters responded to capture the animal and turn it over to local wildlife authorities.

Advertisement

The boar was captured inside sporting goods store Al-Ikhsan.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Station Chief Shaari Abdullah said it was the first reported instance of a boar entering a shopping mall in Malaysia. He said authorities had previously been called out to remove the wild pigs from homes and other structures, but the porcine mall intruder was a first.

The mall is located near Rimba Alam Park and the Putrajaya Botanical gardens, which are known to be home to a variety of wild animals.