Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Canadian man donned his Santa Claus costume to break the Guinness World Record for heaviest sleigh pulled -- 36,376.27 pounds.

Kevin Fast, a Lutheran Minister and seasonal Santa impersonator from Cobourg, Ontario, set his 32nd Guinness record this year by pulling a flatbed truck loaded up with a sleigh, reindeer statues and presents weighing a total 36,376.27 pounds.

"Getting a Guinness World Record, I rate that as some of the top things in my life. I love training to try to get one and when that record comes, it is the greatest feeling that you've made an achievement and it's world class," Fast said.

The feat earned Fast a Guinness record for heaviest sleigh pulled. He previously broke records including heaviest aircraft pulled (male), most people supported on the shoulders, heaviest house pulled by a man and heaviest vehicle pulled with an arm wrestling move.

"My training is lifting weights, rocks and throwing logs. I pull pickup trucks up hills and that, I find, does the trick for me," Fast said.