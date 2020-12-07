Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record by using a samurai sword to slice through 68 grapes while standing on a balance board.

David Rush, who previously set the record at 57 grapes, said he enlisted the help of neighbor Jonathan Hannon to take the record back after finding out someone else had sliced through 61 airborne grapes in one minute.

Hannon threw the grapes into the air with both hands while Rush stood on the balance board and sliced them with his sword.

The men said the record required repeated attempts -- and one trip back to the store when they ran out of grapes.

Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was able to recapture the record by slicing a total 68 grapes in one minute.