A pair of golfing buddies from Lara, Victoria, Australia, won more than $650,000 using a set of lottery numbers they got from a toy "six or seven years" earlier. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of golfing buddies in Australia won a lottery jackpot of more than $650,000 using a set of numbers they got from a toy about seven years earlier.

One of the two men from Lara, Victoria, told The Lott officials the ticket they bought for Saturday's TattsLotto drawing bore the same numbers as the tickets they have been buying for years.

Advertisement

"A mate of mine from golf and I have been playing these numbers for about six or seven years now," the man said. "We chose them using a rubber ball that had the numbers 1 to 100 inside it. You shake it, and it lands on a number."

"So we took turns doing that and would write a number down as we went. It took us about an hour over a few beers, but that's how we did it," the player said.

The numbers earned the men a total jackpot of $672,830.69.

"They've been our lucky numbers for sure. We have a win on them nearly every few weeks. They are always small wins, but it's always something," the winner said. "We"ll definitely keep playing these numbers! We aren't giving up our lucky numbers!"

The man said he is making plans for his share of the winnings.

"I think I'll use my share to pay off my mortgage and maybe invest in an investment property," he said.