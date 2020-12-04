Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Reptile specialists responded to a home in Australia to capture a potentially deadly snake found slithering loose in a small child's bedroom.

Snake Catches Ipswitch & Logan posted a video to Facebook showing the snake that was found slithering around a small child's bedroom in Flinders View, Queensland.

The snake catchers identified the serpent as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.

The reptile removers said snakes often enter homes through open doors and windows, and sometimes also enter through gaps in garage doors or are carried inside by pets.