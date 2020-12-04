Jason Liversidge took his custom-built electric wheelchair up to a top speed of over 66 mph to break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2013 broke a Guinness World Record when he took his prototype electric wheelchair to a top speed of 66.826 mph.

Jason Liversidge, who has only 5% body mobility after being diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2013, said he teamed up three years ago with engineer Graham Sykes, electric-vehicle specialist Ian Goodman and Rod Heald from the British design and engineering firm Heald to create an electric wheelchair designed for speed.

"My wife, Liz, thinks I'm slightly barmy for doing it, although she's 100% behind me," Liversidge said.

Liversidge took the prototype wheelchair for a spin at the Elvington airfield in Yorkshire, England, with the U.K. Timing Association measuring his speed. Liversidge's first two runs on the track saw him reach top speeds of 51.3 and 52.7 mph, and he increased the battery voltage for the third run and reached a speed of 66.826 mph.

The fast run was enough to earn him the record for fastest speed by an electric mobility-vehicle (prototype).

Liversidge's record attempt raised money for the Motor Neuron Disease Association.