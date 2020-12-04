Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies and firefighters rescued a dog spotted stranded on a floating chunk of ice in a North Dakota river.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a woman out for a morning walk in Horace spotted a dog on floating platform of ice in the Sheyenne River and called 911.

Advertisement

The sheriffs office and West Fargo Fire Department responded to the scene, and rescuers donned protective gear to wade out into the river and bring the canine back to shore.

The chocolate Labrador, named Lola, was reunited with her owner, who revealed the dog had escaped from her home.