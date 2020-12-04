June Rountree, a cashier at a Walmart store in Dothan, Ala., said her dog, Abby, had been missing for three weeks when the canine showed up at the store and came directly to the lane where she was working. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing from her owner's Alabama back yard turned up three weeks later when the canine wandered into a Walmart store and found her owner working at a checkout lane.

Danielle Robinette, a customer service associate at the Walmart store in Dothan, said she was baffled when a black-and-white dog wandered into the store.

Advertisement

"I was like, 'What in the world is happening?'" Robinette told The Washington Post. "I'm a huge animal lover, so I just followed her, and she ran up to register No. 6."

The cashier at register No. 6, June Rountree, was able to solve the mystery -- the canine was her missing dog, Abby.

Rountree said Abby had vanished from her back yard three weeks earlier, leaving her collar behind. She said she and her husband had been searching for the dog, but were unable to find any sign of their missing pet.

"I called her name and she came to me," Rountree said of the reunion at Walmart. "I bent over and hugged her. I completely lost it then. I couldn't speak. I was in complete shock and just couldn't believe it."

Rountree said the Walmart store is more than a mile from her home. She said she has worked at the location for 10 years, but never brought 4-year-old Abby inside. She said the canine might have recognized the store from times when she would bring the dog to the store's parking lot and the woods behind the business.

"Never in a million years did I think she would show up at Walmart," Roundtee said.

Robinette said she was equally shocked by the outcome.

"It was beautiful," Robinette told the Dothan Eagle. "It was so very overwhelming. I was in disbelief. I thought she was joking."