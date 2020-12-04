Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut made a late night visit to a home to rescue a cow that escaped from its pen and fell into a resident's backyard swimming pool.

The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called out Thursday night for a large animal rescue and they arrived to find a cow had fallen through the cover of an in-ground swimming pool and was now stranded in the water.

Advertisement

"Bethlehem firefighters in cold water rescue suits entered the pool and cut the animal free from the cover and assisted it in swimming to the shallow end," the department said.

The cow was brought to the edge of the pool, where firefighters used ropes and slings to guide the animal up the stairs and out of the water.

The bovine was not injured and was returned to its owner.