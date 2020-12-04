Phyllis Houston of Yorktown, Va., said some non-functioning Christmas lights sent her on the path that led to her winning a $171,685 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said finding the lights on her Christmas tree were burned out turned out to be a lucky discovery when it led to her winning a lottery jackpot of more than $171,000.

Phyllis Houston of Yorktown told Virginia Lottery officials she was setting up her Christmas tree when she discovered the lights she packed last year would no longer illuminate.

Houston said she took a trip to Home Depot to buy new lights, and on the way home she stopped at the Wawa store in Yorktown and bought some tickets for the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match Nov. 25 drawing.

One of the player's tickets matched all five numbers, 10-17-18-34-38, winning her $171,685.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "It just feels wonderful!"

Houston said she has not yet decided how she will use her winnings.