Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Vermont sticker company broke a Guinness World Record by turning its defective and misprinted stickers into the world's largest sticker ball.

Sticky Brand Creative Group, a Vermont company that makes stickers and custom decals for companies including Osprey and Cabot Cheese, said officials came up with the idea for the world record attempt as a means of putting unusable stickers to an eco-friendly purpose.

"Though we try to be as green as possible in our production process, there's inevitably a small amount of misprints and defective stickers that cannot be sold," CEO Michael Rist said.

Employees worked for a total 91.22 hours to assemble the stickers into a ball that weighed 308.25 pounds, breaking the record of 231.6 pounds, which was set by a sticker ball in Colorado in 2016. The record-breaking ball measures 7 feet and 1.1875 inches in circumference.

Rist said the company is now asking customers to add their unneeded stickers to the ball to keep it growing.

"The sky's the limit in terms of how many stickers we'll add to it," Rist said. "Once we get to the point we wouldn't be able to get it out the door we hope to move it outside, where it can continue to grow."