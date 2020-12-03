Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The South African Lottery Commission said an internal investigation confirmed no fraud occurred in a drawing that came up with the numbers 5-6-7-8-9-10.

The South African Lottery Commission said a probe was opened into Tuesday night's PowerBall drawing, which featured the numbers 5-6-7-8-9 and the PowerBall 10.

The lottery commission said the investigation was launched after "public scrutiny" of Tuesday night's lottery result.

"This occurrence, while uncommon, is not impossible," the National Lotteries Commission said.

The commission said no evidence of fraud was detected by the preliminary investigation.

"There is no way the results could have been rigged because there is no human intervention at all when comes to the draw procedure," the commission said.

"We use a system called, random number generator, where the numbers are generated randomly. The system is used worldwide, it is audited and verified," Busisiwe Msizi, a representative for lottery operator Ithuba, told JacarandaFM.

The number sequence drawn Tuesday night resulted in 20 top prize winners. They will each receive a prize of about $370,000.