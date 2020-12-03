Simone Williams, whose hair measures 4 feet, 10 inches in circumference, was dubbed the Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest afro hairstyle. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New York woman whose hair measures 8.07 inches high, 8.85 inches wide and a staggering 4 feet, 10 inches in circumference was awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest Afro hairstyle.

Simone Williams, of Brooklyn, said she was inspired by the Aevin Dugas, the previous record holder for largest Afro.

"She inspired me to make the attempt. I googled 'world's largest Afro' and when she came up I was in awe," Williams recalled. "At the time, I didn't think my hair was anywhere close to hers, she was goals! But I was so happy to see that she was recognized and there was a chance for others to be recognized, too."

Simone said she has only been growing her hair out naturally for about nine years.

"I started getting perms or straightening my hair in middle school and wore my hair straight until college," she said. "I chose to transition [to natural hair] around the age of 23. It began because I wanted to save the money spent at the hair salon to help with the costs of moving into my first apartment."