Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A hotel in Wales shared video of a sheep that wandered into the building and was found standing in a hallway where it appeared to be waiting for the elevator.

The Premier Inn in Holyhead posted a video to Facebook showing the sheep, nicknamed Sydney by hotel staff, standing just outside the elevator doors in a hallway.

Advertisement

Employees said the sheep had escaped from a nearby field and entered the hotel through the automatic doors.

The "sheepish looking guest" was safely returned to its owner, the hotel said.