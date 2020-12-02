The Walker Police Department in Michigan said a wandering sheep was apprehended hours after the animal allegedly cracked the glass doors at a local business. Photo courtesy of the Walker Police Department

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The mystery of a possible breaking and entering attempt at a Michigan business was solved when the culprit responsible for cracking glass doors was identified as a wandering sheep, police said.

The Walker Police Department said an officer dispatched to investigate the possible breaking and entering Monday at a business in the north district noticed there appeared to be some wool or fur on the glass.

Walker police and Animal Control officers were dispatched later in the day Monday when a sheep was spotted running loose in the same area.

"After running amok all morning, it took Animal Control, Walker PD, Walker Fire & some helpful citizens about an hour to corral this rascal," the police department said.

The sheep was taken to the Kent County Animal Shelter while authorities attempted to identify the animal's owner.